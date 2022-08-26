Broncos Starting Offensive Weapon to Debut in Preseason Game 3

It's been a long year for Denver Broncos' third-year wideout KJ Hamler, After suffering multiple torn ligaments in his knee, and a dislocated hip, in a Week 3 win over the New York Jets last fall, Hamler is champing at the bit to return to the field.

However, the Broncos have tried to be smart with how quickly the former Penn State star gets worked back into action. Hamler has practiced of late but will he play in Denver's preseason finale vs. the Minnesota Vikings?

“Yeah, I think he’s going to get a couple of snaps," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday. "We’re going to try to get him in there. It’s been a while since he’s played.”

With Tim Patrick out for the season, Hamler went from being the Broncos' prospective No. 4 wideout to No. 3. In this offense, the No. 3 receiver is a starter's role.

Is Hamler ready for that?

“He’s getting into the football shape," Hackett said. "He’s getting out there. Being in full pads and watching him run, you definitely feel some of that speed that he has and that he brings, and just the attitude he brings. He’s great to have out there, and he is just going to have to continually build into it.”

As excited as Hamler is with his game-breaking speed, it hasn't really come out in the wash for the Broncos since drafting him in Round 2 back in 2020. As a rookie, Hamler dealt with a lingering, nagging hamstring injury, which only allowed him to make a palpable impact in one game.

Year 2 was cut short with that gnarly knee/hip injury. And here we are.

If the Broncos can get Hamler on the field, he'll be a potent weapon for the deep-ball-focused Russell Wilson. Opponents will have to respect Hamler's ability to take the top off, which opens up all kinds of possibilities for things underneath and the running game.

But first, Hamler has to trust his surgically repaired leg and get out there and shake the rust off. Baby steps. For what it's worth, the last time Hamler suited up against the Minnesota Vikings in a preseason game, he caught an 80-yard touchdown bomb.

