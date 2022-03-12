Broncos Should Acquire Cowboys OT La'el Collins as Counterpunch to Chargers

Skip to main content
Player(s)
La'el Collins
Team(s)
Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys

Broncos Should Acquire OT La'el Collins as Counterpunch to Mack, Chargers

Denver must protect Russell Wilson at all costs.

Before they can challenge the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos first must contend with the Chargers, who combated Wilson's Tuesday acquisition less than 48 hours later by trading for former All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack, bookending Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa in most terrifying fashion.

As we've learned, it won't matter who's quarterbacking the Broncos — whether Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater, or a prime John Elway — if the team struggles to keep him upright. And with a combined 134.5 sacks between Bosa and Mack, the right tackle situation in Denver is now at DEFCON 1.

Enter La'el Collins, a 71-game career starter whom the Dallas Cowboys are looking to unload. Whom the Broncos could (should) import to solve their biggest non-QB quandary.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

To be sure, in the interest of objectivity, Collins does not come without risk. The eighth-year veteran hasn't played a full season since 2018 and missed the entire 2020 campaign with a hip issue that required corrective surgery. He was also suspended for five games last season after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the result of a drug test snafu.

There's a reason Dallas is hellbent on parting ways — he's reportedly facing release if no trade materalizes — and it extends beyond Collins' $15.25 million salary-cap figure.

But there's risk baked into each league transaction, every professional player. The Broncos recognize this, having paid a king's ransom for Wilson with the 33-year-old's value at a career-low. Why? Because the upside of such a deal far outweighs the downside.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The same applies to Collins, who, despite making only 12 appearances in 2021, was rated as Pro Football Focus' No. 15 OT among 83 qualifiers. What's more, the monstrous 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman recorded the third-highest run-blocking grade (89.7), paving the way for a Cowboys ground attack that ranked ninth-best, averaging 124.6 yards per game.

Rather than peruse the bargain bin (yet again) for a holdover like Bobby Massie, it'd behoove the Broncos to check the top shelf. Collins' contract is hardly cap-prohibitive and the Cowboys probably would accept a Day 3 draft pick to recoup capital for a player they intend on cutting.

Step 1 of the Broncos' Super Bowl-or-bust plan was to land Wilson. Step 2 is placating him by any means possible. Any. Means. Possible. Denver threw the opening punch in the divisional arms race, and the Chargers countered.

Now's time for another haymaker.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

USATSI_17150505
News

Broncos Should Acquire Cowboys OT La'el Collins as Counterpunch to Chargers

By Zack Kelberman7 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) flips the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
News

Broncos' New 13-Point Free Agency Plan to Build Around Russell Wilson

By Bob Morris3 hours ago
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Malik Willis | QB | Liberty

By Erick Trickel4 hours ago
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
News

Analytics Hint at Russell Wilson Giving Broncos More than 1 Year of Elite Production

By Thomas Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_17481354
News

Report: Broncos 'Eyeing' Former Cardinals Pass-Rusher Chandler Jones

By Zack KelbermanMar 11, 2022
Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler
News

Courtland Sutton Details Russell Wilson's Group Chat with Broncos WRs

By Keith CummingsMar 11, 2022
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Greg Eiland (75) defends against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prepares to throw the ball in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10.
News

Building Around Russell Wilson: 5 Free-Agents at Each Position of Need

By Erick TrickelMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17072391
News

Report: Broncos 'Very Interested' in Signing Legendary LB

By Zack KelbermanMar 10, 2022
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) following the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Insider Previews How Russell Wilson Trade Affects Broncos as Free-Agent Destination

By Chad JensenMar 10, 2022