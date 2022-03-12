Broncos Should Acquire Cowboys OT La'el Collins as Counterpunch to Chargers

Before they can challenge the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos first must contend with the Chargers, who combated Wilson's Tuesday acquisition less than 48 hours later by trading for former All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack, bookending Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa in most terrifying fashion.

As we've learned, it won't matter who's quarterbacking the Broncos — whether Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater, or a prime John Elway — if the team struggles to keep him upright. And with a combined 134.5 sacks between Bosa and Mack, the right tackle situation in Denver is now at DEFCON 1.

Enter La'el Collins, a 71-game career starter whom the Dallas Cowboys are looking to unload. Whom the Broncos could (should) import to solve their biggest non-QB quandary.

To be sure, in the interest of objectivity, Collins does not come without risk. The eighth-year veteran hasn't played a full season since 2018 and missed the entire 2020 campaign with a hip issue that required corrective surgery. He was also suspended for five games last season after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the result of a drug test snafu.

There's a reason Dallas is hellbent on parting ways — he's reportedly facing release if no trade materalizes — and it extends beyond Collins' $15.25 million salary-cap figure.

But there's risk baked into each league transaction, every professional player. The Broncos recognize this, having paid a king's ransom for Wilson with the 33-year-old's value at a career-low. Why? Because the upside of such a deal far outweighs the downside.

The same applies to Collins, who, despite making only 12 appearances in 2021, was rated as Pro Football Focus' No. 15 OT among 83 qualifiers. What's more, the monstrous 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman recorded the third-highest run-blocking grade (89.7), paving the way for a Cowboys ground attack that ranked ninth-best, averaging 124.6 yards per game.

Rather than peruse the bargain bin (yet again) for a holdover like Bobby Massie, it'd behoove the Broncos to check the top shelf. Collins' contract is hardly cap-prohibitive and the Cowboys probably would accept a Day 3 draft pick to recoup capital for a player they intend on cutting.

Step 1 of the Broncos' Super Bowl-or-bust plan was to land Wilson. Step 2 is placating him by any means possible. Any. Means. Possible. Denver threw the opening punch in the divisional arms race, and the Chargers countered.

Now's time for another haymaker.

