Towards the end of his first draft as Denver Broncos GM, George Paton took a flier on a defensive line prospect out of Mississippi State. Marquiss Spencer was the Broncos' final pick and the 255th selection of 259 in the 2021 NFL draft.

As Denver is reshaping its defense and working to find the right players for the 53-man roster, how does Spencer play into the conversation? Let's dive into his resume.

Biography

Spencer will turn 24 on July 16. He was born and raised in Greenwood, Mississippi, and stayed in-state for college football.

College Career

During his five-year college career, Spencer played 1,467 total snaps on defense. However, the most he played in a single season was 463 in 2019. Of those snaps, he played 711 pass-rushing snaps with 673 run-blocking snaps.

Spencer picked up 69 total quarterback pressures with nine sacks in college, which is a pressure every 10.3 snaps and a sack every 79. He did well lining up more as an edge rusher than a defensive lineman in college, as he saw over 1,100 of his snaps come from outside the tackle.

While Spencer did well as a pass rusher, there were concerns with his run defense consistency and issues with tackling. During college, he missed 23 tackles. However, he did make 58 stops overall, which is sound production.

There were multiple concerns with Spencer. The question of where to play him, whether he was athletic enough for the NFL, and whether he had the right build were all present during the draft process.

Draft

These lingering questions led to Spencer hearing his name called late as the Broncos took him in the final five picks of the draft.

Spencer saw 34 snaps in the 2021 preseason, mostly coming as a 3/4i-technique. He only picked up one tackle. He saw the field for 21 snaps in one game, playing all over the defensive line in the regular season, where he picked up one tackle.

2022 Outlook

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio, hired Nathaniel Hackett to replace him as head coach, and Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator. Denver then brought multiple pieces to its defensive line and edge room.

So the question is, where is the place for Spencer on the roster? He isn't an edge, and the Broncos are eight-deep there as they try to cut down to at least six, most likely.

The Broncos' defensive line isn't any better as they have four guys cemented to make the roster and three more pushing for one or two additional spots. Spencer is behind that group.

It would take an extraordinary camp and preseason for Spencer to make the roster in all likelihood. But, frankly, he needs to push for the practice squad because he has some competition for the spots there.

If Spencer is with the Broncos for the 2022 season, it will likely come on the practice squad, not the active roster.

