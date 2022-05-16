Broncos Rookie DL Matt Henningsen Suffers 'Mild Calf Strain' During Minicamp Practice

Denver Broncos sixth-round defensive lineman Matt Henningsen limped off the field at the UC Health Training Center on Saturday as the team conducted its second and final rookie minicamp session.

In a post-practice press gathering, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero confirmed that Henningsen will be "OK" after sustaining a "little, mild calf strain."

"[We'll] get him some rehab and some treatment, and we'll bring him back as soon as he's ready," Evero said.

The 206th overall pick of the 2022 Draft — an electrical engineering graduate from football powerhouse Wisconsin — Henningsen (6-3, 289) was a lunchpail player during his time with the Badgers, totaling 38 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, and two touchdowns scored across four seasons.

Henningsen made 12 appearances in 2021 following an injury-ruined 2020 campaign that limited him to two games.

“Yeah, I tore my bicep tendon back in 2020 [and] had to get that repaired and fixed up," he told reporters on April 30. "I was able to get surgery and get it repaired and I was back in 2021 for my senior year to play.”

Though Henningsen's calf ailment doesn't sound severe, the 23-year-old can ill afford any missed reps while fighting for a rotational role along the Broncos' defensive line, behind locked-in starting DE Dre'Mont Jones.

