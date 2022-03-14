There have been conflicting reports on the subject of Russell Wilson recruiting one of his former Seahawks teammates.

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a lot in common with former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Both Wilson and Wagner were drafted in 2012, both contributed to Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII victory, and have a whopping 17 Pro Bowl selections combined.

Seattle released Wagner last week, making him a free agent. With the NFL's 'legal tampering window' opening Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Wilson, whose trade to Denver can't be officially consummated until Wednesday, is "recruiting" Wagner to the Mile High City.

"Russell Wilson isn't officially a Bronco yet, but he's doing his best to improve the roster -- by recruiting Bobby Wagner to play with him in Denver, per sources. Former teammates that played 10 years together in Seattle could reunite, though Wagner has an expansive market," Fowler tweeted.

However, reports on this subject have been conflicting. KOARadio's insider Benjamin Allbright says his sources in Dove Valley squashed the notion.

"Just got off the phone. Per team source 'nothing to Broncos/Bobby Wagner talk. Nothing to it,'" Allbright tweeted Monday afternoon.

The Broncos do have a need at inside linebacker and Wagner is coming off his most prolific season (from a production standpoint) of 170 combined tackles and yet another Pro Bowl nod. Entering his age-32 season, Wagner will likely command a contract north of $10 million per year and that might be more than the Broncos, who also need help at edge rusher and offensive tackle, will be able to pay.

Rumors are flying hot right now but this is the very latest. We'll keep you apprised of all things Broncos free agency. Keep it locked to Mile High Huddle.

