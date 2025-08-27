Browns Add Another Veteran Quarterback Ahead of 2025 Season
The Browns' quarterback situation hasn't quite been settled this offseason.
After trading Kenny Pickett to the Raiders on Monday, Cleveland signed Bailey Zappe to the practice squad on Wednesday. The Browns' quarterback room now consists of Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Zappe, in that order.
This is the second time in two seasons that Cleveland has signed Zappe to the practice squad. The team signed the quarterback last year when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, an injury he's still recovering from. Watson is starting the season on the reserve/PUP list.
Zappe was drafted by the Patriots in 2022, where he spent his first two seasons. He's started in nine games over his career, posting a 4–5 record as the starter. He was signed by the Chiefs back in March, but Kansas City waived him on Monday.