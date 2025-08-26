Browns Trade Kenny Pickett to Raiders After Offseason QB Competition
The Cleveland Browns have whittled their quarterbacks room down to three players. After releasing Tyler Huntley on Sunday, the Browns moved on from Kenny Pickett on Monday, offloading him in a trade with the Raiders.
With Pickett out of the mix, the Browns' QB room now consists of starter Joe Flacco and their two rookie backups, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as well as the injured Deshaun Watson.
Pickett will join a Raiders team that is expected to start Geno Smith at quarterback in 2025 under new head coach Pete Carroll. Pickett is in line to be the backup to Smith after Aidan O'Connell suffered a fractured wrist during the preseason.
In exchange for Pickett, the Browns received a 2026 fifth-round pick. Cleveland had been open to keeping four quarterbacks on the roster, but when Las Vegas came calling and offered some draft capital for Pickett, the team decided to move on.
Pickett, a former first-round pick by the Steelers in 2022, is already playing for his fourth NFL team. He played two years in Pittsburgh before joining the Eagles in 2024, where he served as the backup in the team's Super Bowl run. The move to Las Vegas marks the second time he's been traded this offseason, having had landed in Cleveland via trade from Philadelphia.