Browns GM Addressed Possibility of Trading Up for No. 1 Pick
The Cleveland Browns are open to options as the 2025 NFL draft approaches.
Cleveland owns the No. 2 pick in next month's draft, sitting right behind the Tennessee Titans. Conventional wisdom suggests the Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, leaving the Browns with a wide range of possibilities at No. 2. But the team doesn't seem motivated to move up to select Ward if the Titans were open for business.
On Sunday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters his team was unlikely to move up to No. 1 if the Titans were willing to trade back. But Cleveland could be willing to trade back from No. 2. Concerning that, Berry said, "We're pretty much open to anything that can be advantageous to us."
The Browns have been closely linked to Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick. But it does seem like Cleveland's decision at No. 2 will impact how the entire draft plays out. A trade back could be a big shakeup that has massive ripple effects.
The Browns haven't had a first-round pick since 2021 after they shipped their firsts in 2022, '23 and '24 to the Houston Texas as part of the horrendous Deshaun Watson trade.