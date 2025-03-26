ESPN's Adam Schefter Updates Where Browns Are Leaning at No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns may be zeroing in on their choice with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is widely expected to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick, which will leave the Browns with a ton of options for which direction to go in. Without a clear franchise quarterback, conventional wisdom would have Cleveland snagging a signal-caller early, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the franchise is leaning in another direction.
During an appearance on NFL Live, Schefter called Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter "The likely pick at No. 2," though he did reserve the right to amend that statement moving forward. Then added, "But the way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he's tracking to be a Brown."
Carter didn't work out at the combine, but will showcase his skills at Penn State's pro day on Friday. During the 2024 season, Carter racked up 68 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and led the nation with 23.5 tackles for loss. He was a unanimous All-American, was named first-team All-Big Ten for the second season in a row and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. All the while he saw his draft stock skyrocket.
Now, he may be on the verge of being selected with the second pick in the draft and teaming up with Myles Garrett to form a fierce pass rushing duo.