Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Reveals What Impresses Him Most About Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns plan to meet with quarterback Shedeur Sanders this week after his pro day on Friday. Ahead of that private workout, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shared what has impressed him about Sanders at the NFL annual league meetings on Monday.
“He’s an extremely talented football player, Stefanski said of Sanders. "I think the important part as an evaluato—you want to talk to the player about plays and how he plays. I think he sees the game really, really well, has been raised the right way, I think they've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. He's a very, very talented young man but off the field, is where I'm probably most impressed."
Though Stefanski spoke highly of Sanders, that far from guarantees the Browns plan to take a quarterback at No. 2 in the draft.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam emphasized at the league meetings that the team has to get the draft right this year, and that they are not going to force picking a quarterback.
“It would be great if we could get ‘the quarterback,’ but we're not going to force it," Haslam told reporters, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. “We're going to be patient and we're going to try to accumulate as many really good football players as we can.”
“I think the message is if the right person is there, we're going to take him," Haslam said of the No. 2 pick. "If not, we'll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. We need good football players, there's good football players in this draft and we got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”
So far, the Browns have held private workouts and/or dinner with quarterbacks Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe, as well as defensive end Abdul Carter, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. The Browns have added quarterback Kenny Pickett to the roster, and are still looking at potentially bringing in another veteran. Cleveland remains open to taking a quarterback at No. 2, but is clearly okay with pursuing other options to add to their room.