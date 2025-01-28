Browns GM Doubles Down on Myles Garrett Plan When Asked About Potential for Huge Trade
The Cleveland Browns have no intentions on trading Myles Garrett away—ever.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke on Tuesday about the organization's plan to keep Garrett with the franchise until he retires. He's already been with the team since he was drafted in 2017. Garrett won't become a free agent until 2027, but the team is open to exploring an extension with the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
"We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future," Berry said, via the team's website. "We're looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my [early January] press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over. ... I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here."
One reporter even asked Berry whether he would ever consider trading Garrett if he was offered something big in return, like two first-round picks. Berry gave a direct response.
"Correct," Berry said, meaning he would not be interested in trading Garrett. "You can put that on the record."
There's one player Browns fans don't have to worry about seeing leave the team any time soon, if at all. They'll definitely need him on their roster next season if they want to bounce back from the disappointing 3–14 season they had in 2024.