Browns' Jerry Jeudy Extremely Dismissive of Ravens' Secondary Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
Jerry Jeudy is nothing if not bold.
The Browns receiver doesn't seem too concerned about going up against the Ravens' secondary on Sunday. When asked what challenges that unit presents, the 26-year-old said, "No challenges" and moved right on to the next question.
That's a lot of confidence from a guy whose team lost 17–16 to the defensively-challenged Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Jeudy had five receptions for 66 yards in the opener, but also had two drops, including one on fourth down early in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens struggled defensively in Week 1, allowing 497 yards in a 41–40 loss to the Bills. Baltimore allowed 389 passing yards, but was facing reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, not 40-year-old Joe Flacco.
Despite the Ravens' struggles, I'm not sure Jeudy should be talking. In Week 1, Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 54.8, which ranked 60th among the league's 67 graded wide receivers, and his receiving grade of 54.6 ranked 61st. He might want to pipe down until he raises those numbers a bit.
Last year, in two games against Baltimore, Jeudy had 11 receptions for 142 yards and no touchdowns. He'll have to be much better on Sunday if Cleveland expects to take home a win.