Browns' Jerry Jeudy Extremely Dismissive of Ravens' Secondary Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

A bold stance from the Browns wide receiver.

Ryan Phillips

Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy is confident the Baltimore Ravens' secondary won't present any challenges for him in Week 2.
Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy is confident the Baltimore Ravens' secondary won't present any challenges for him in Week 2. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jerry Jeudy is nothing if not bold.

The Browns receiver doesn't seem too concerned about going up against the Ravens' secondary on Sunday. When asked what challenges that unit presents, the 26-year-old said, "No challenges" and moved right on to the next question.

That's a lot of confidence from a guy whose team lost 17–16 to the defensively-challenged Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Jeudy had five receptions for 66 yards in the opener, but also had two drops, including one on fourth down early in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens struggled defensively in Week 1, allowing 497 yards in a 41–40 loss to the Bills. Baltimore allowed 389 passing yards, but was facing reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, not 40-year-old Joe Flacco.

Despite the Ravens' struggles, I'm not sure Jeudy should be talking. In Week 1, Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 54.8, which ranked 60th among the league's 67 graded wide receivers, and his receiving grade of 54.6 ranked 61st. He might want to pipe down until he raises those numbers a bit.

Last year, in two games against Baltimore, Jeudy had 11 receptions for 142 yards and no touchdowns. He'll have to be much better on Sunday if Cleveland expects to take home a win.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

