Browns Wide Receiver Has Incredibly High Praise for All Four of the Team’s QBs
Jerry Jeudy was a guest on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson over the weekend. Sharpe asked Jeudy about the quarterback battle in Cleveland this summer while noting how many different quarterbacks and offensive schemes he has seen in his first five years in the league.
Jeudy sounded incredibly optimistic, saying that the Browns had four great quarterbacks. This claim may have raised a few eyebrows from listeners, but it resulted in straight up laughter from Johnson. To his credit, Jeudy moved right past Johnson's response.
"I feel like the biggest thing I'm thankful for is just having four great quarterbacks that go out there and compete everyday," said Jeudy. "That have been doing their thing. They're doing their thing. I'm telling you what it is man. You know, we got four great quarterbacks. They all been doing their thing for real! I'm just... my job is to make it easier on whoever at the helm. I'm just going to get open for them and do my thing."
Jeudy caught a career-high 90 passes for a career-high 1,229 yards last season in Cleveland while playing with four different starting quarterbacks.
This year, none of those passers return. With Deshaun Watson injured, veteran quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are competing for the starting job, along with rookie signal-callers Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
If Jeudy is right, it sure sounds like the Browns have a high-quality QB battle on their hands.