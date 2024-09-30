Browns Didn't Make Joe Flacco an Offer Following Remarkable 2023 Season
Joe Flacco's 2023 season was one out of the storybooks.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback went from not being on a roster to leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and being named NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.
But, apparently the Browns didn't even make an offer for Flacco to stay on the roster, the quarterback told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Instead, the Browns redirected their focus on Deshaun Watson, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the team in 2022.
With the Browns' decision, Flacco almost didn't end up on a team at all—that was until the Indianapolis Colts called.
Flacco's name was in the news on Sunday again after he led the Colts to a 27–24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Starting Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out with a hip injury after colliding with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter, which is when Flacco stepped in.
Flacco will turn 40 years old in January, but he told Florio he has no intentions of retiring from the NFL soon.