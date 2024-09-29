Here’s the Hit that Knocked Anthony Richardson Out of the Colts - Steelers Game
Anthony Richardson suffered another injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Indianapolis Colts' second-year quarterback started the season with one of the most spectacular touchdown passes you'll ever see. Now he's been replaced by Joe Flacco after suffering a hip injury early against the Steelers.
Richardson kept the ball on a run-pass option and took off to his left. He tried to give himself up, but an awkward slide turned into a kneel and a Minkah Fitzpatrick hit to the upper body. Fitzpatrick appeared to lead with his head and hit Richardson helmet-to-helmet, but no flag was thrown.
Richardson left the game and headed to the locker room. He eventually returned to the sideline but was soon announced out for the game.
In related Colts quarterback news, Joe Flacco came in for Richardson and immediately threw a touchdown pass. Flacco was extremely successful quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns at the end of last season. The Colts are now the fifth team Flacco has played for since 2018.
The Colts lead the Steelers 17-0 in the second quarter.
Richardson was shut down for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5 during of his rookie season in 2023.