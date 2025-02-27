Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Shares Initial Impressions of Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns are viewed as one of the teams that could select a quarterback in this year's draft. With the No. 2 pick this year, only the Tennessee Titans will pick ahead of the Browns in the draft.
The Browns are in the market for a quarterback with Deshaun Watson injured and Jameis Winston set to become a free agent. Watson reinjured his torn achilles, and it remains unclear when he will be able to return. Even if he is able to return, the Browns may look to turn the corner away from Watson, who has struggled heavily since coming back after he was suspended for allegations of sexual misconduct.
With that, the Browns have met with the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft at the NFL combine this week, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shared his initial impressions of both passers during his media availability on Wednesday.
"Shedeur is a very, very impressive young man," Stefanski told reporters. "He was raised the right way. Obviously he's a heckuva football player, that's evident off the tape, but really impressed with the person."
Stefanski added: "Very, very impressed with Cam as well. Just his career, where he's been, is a unique path. Knows football really well, was very impressed with his meeting, in terms of his recall going back to his Washington State days and how he saw a defense, how he progressed, how his processing worked, you could talk through all that. I was very impressed with the young man."
The Browns have also met with Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and a "handful" of other quarterbacks at the combine.
In terms of what Cleveland is looking for in a quarterback, Stefanski highlighted decision-making and accuracy as two important traits the Browns want.
"I think every single play as a quarterback you're doing something – whether it's a run check, or it's a motion, a decision that you're making based on a safety's depth – all those types of things factor into decision making," Stefanski said. "I think accuracy, obviously, innate ability to put the ball where it needs to be is important."
The Browns are not guaranteed to take a quarterback at No. 2, but if they do, it appears that both Ward and Sanders have made strong initial impressions on the team.