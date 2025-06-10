SI

Browns' Myles Garrett Had Most Savage Reaction to Aaron Rodgers Joining Steelers

Andy Nesbitt

Myles Garrett is looking forward to facing Aaron Rodgers twice this season.
Aaron Rodgers is now officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll face the Cleveland Browns and the other AFC North teams twice this coming season. And it's safe to say one of the best defensive players in the division can't wait to face the future Hall of Famer.

That defender? Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has had 14 or more sacks in each of his last four seasons.

Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, had quite a line Tuesday when asked what he thought about Rodgers joining the rival Steelers and what he hopes to do to the quarterback.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," he said.

Well, OK then.

Aaron Rodgers, who is 41 years old, better watch out for Garrett this season. The first matchup between the two teams is in Week 6 when the Browns head to Pittsburgh.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

