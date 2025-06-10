Steelers Center Shares Powerful Message Aaron Rodgers Had for Team at First Practice
Aaron Rodgers reported to Pittsburgh Steelers mandatory minicamp this week. Rodgers remained a free agent for the first half of the NFL offseason, waiting to sign with the Steelers when he knew he was ready to commit to the offseason program.
On Tuesday he was in Pittsburgh and he addressed his new team before practice. Steelers second-year center Zach Frazier spoke to the media on the first day of camp and revealed the message Rodgers gave his new team.
"He just said he's all-in," said Frazier. "He's ready to get to work and that was the main message. He's all-in. Ready to go from now on."
Rodgers apparently did not like the way his 2024 offseason was covered when he skipped New York Jets minicamp for a trip to Egypt. And that's why he waited until he had finished all his personal business this offseason before making it official in Pittsburgh.