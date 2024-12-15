Browns’ Nick Chubb Suffers Another Devastating Season-Ending Injury
The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another terrible injury on Sunday.
During a 21–7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Myles Garrett temporarily left the game after being hit in the face, but another injury could be even worse for the team. After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed running back Nick Chubb had suffered a broken foot.
This will mark the second straight season in which Chubb will suffer a season-ending injury. During the 2023 campaign, he tore his MCL and damaged his ACL in a Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He opened the season missing the first four games, then finally hit the field in Week 7. A few weeks later, he's done for the year.
Chubb developed into one of the NFL's best running backs shortly after he was drafted in 2018. He rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, then topped the 1,000-yard carries in four straight seasons, culminating in a 1,525-yard, 12-touchdown season in 2022. He was named second-team All-Pro that season and has reached the Pro Bowl four times.
The last two seasons have been rough for Chubb, who will be 29 next year. He will finish the 2024 season with 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries (3.3 yards per carry), and five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.