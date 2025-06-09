Browns Give Official First Look at Shedeur Sanders, Other QBs, in Game Jerseys
The Cleveland Browns have finally shown us a picture of Shedeur Sanders in his full gameday uniform.
The franchise released photos of its players as a preview of Media Day, and included were images of all four of the team's quarterbacks. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are all pictured, as well as Sanders in his No. 12 jersey.
The pictures are shown below.
Sanders will be in fierce competition to be Cleveland's starting quarterback in training camp. With the injured Deshaun Watson is likely in the team's past, Flacco and Pickett have the inside track to replace him as the team's starting quarterback.
The Browns selected Gabriel with the 97th pick in the draft, then took Sanders in the fifth round with the 144th pick. Both rookies will have to prove themselves before they see action.
Sanders reportedly showed well during minicamp and even outplayed his competition by a wide margin statistically one day.
Time will tell if we get to see him on the field in that jersey this season.