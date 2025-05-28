Shedeur Sanders Had the Best Numbers During Browns Team Drills at OTAs
Shedeur Sanders had a really good day at OTAs.
The Cleveland Browns' fifth-round pick had the best performance among the team's four quarterbacks on Wednesday. According to ESPN Cleveland's tracking, Sanders completed 7-of-9 passes and had three touchdowns and no interceptions in throwing reps during team drills. The team's other signal-callers were well off his pace.
Fellow 2025 draft pick Dillon Gabriel completed 11-of-16 passes, with two touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhie, veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett didn't fare as well as the rookies. Flacco completed 9-of-14 passes, with one touchdown and no interceptions, while Pickett went 9-of-16 with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
These are the results of one day of practice and not a commentary of where things will stand when the season kicks off. We also don't know who was playing across from each quarterback or which receivers they were throwing to. That said, Sanders had a good day in his quest to prove he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Sanders suffered an epic fall during the 2025 NFL draft before the Browns finally selected him with the 144th pick. Cleveland also took Gabriel in the third round, with the 94th pick. That means Sanders has serious competition to be the future quarterback of the Browns.
If he keeps outperforming his competition he may prove he deserves the job.