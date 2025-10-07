Browns QB Depth Chart: What Joe Flacco Trade to Bengals Means for Shedeur Sanders
The Bengals are doing their best to improve the quarterback room in Cincinnati amid a 2-4 start to their season. According to multiple reports, they've traded for Browns signal-caller Joe Flacco.
In what's been dubbed a "rare intra-division trade," Cleveland is sending Flacco and a sixth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a fifth-rounder. The 40-year-old had just recently been benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel—who impressed in his debut last Sunday despite losing a tight one to the Vikings in London.
Speaking of rookie quarterbacks, lightning rod Shedeur Sanders will now make a welcomed move up the Browns' depth chart, slotting into the backup role behind Gabriel. Here's an updated look at Cleveland's QB room:
Browns Updated Quarterback Depth Chart After Trading Joe Flacco
String
Player
Starter
Dillon Gabriel
Backup
Shedeur Sanders
Practice Squad
Bailey Zappe
Bailey Zappe is currently on the Browns' practice squad and could potentially be elevated—or even signed—to the active roster if Cleveland wants to continue carrying three quarterbacks on game day. For now though? Consider Sanders the backup as he moves a step closer to regular-season action.
In all likelihood, Sanders will officially be active for his first NFL game day this coming Sunday when the Browns head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.