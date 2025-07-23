Kevin Stefanski Offers Update on Browns' QB Competition, Decision Timeline
There are roughly six-and-a-half weeks remaining until the first NFL Sunday of the 2025 season, and we still don't know which of the Browns' many quarterbacks will be starting Week 1.
We know it will not be the scandal and injury-riddled DeShaun Watson, considering the team placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday. But that still leaves AFC North mainstay Kenny Pickett, league veteran Joe Flacco and 2025 draftees Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for coaches to choose from.
Early reports and predictions seem to suggest a lean toward Flacco, which makes a lot of sense. The team probably needs some stability this year, and Flacco already played for Cleveland for one season in 2023. Plus, his age and tenure should go a long way in keeping things calm and orderly on and off the field.
As for the official decision, however, coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ready to hand anything down just yet.
Asked his ideal timeline on that front ahead of training camp practice on Wednesday, Stefanski said that, "With all things depth chart, certainly quarterback, I have a plan that's in pencil, and we have to take in information every single day. Take in how guys are handling certain situations and then adjust from there. But we'll get to those type of decisions later on."
Pressed as to whether that decision could drag on until September, Stefanski said, "Listen, I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in a position where we can evaluate them. I think they did a great job in the spring, all four of those guys. We'll continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately, we'd love to make a decision sooner than later."
Watch that answer starting at 4:45:
So it sounds like Stefanski has a choice in mind, although that choice is written in pencil, not pen ... meaning he can change his tune if needed. But there is a plan. And hopefully we get to learn more about it soon, ideally before the Browns open their season at home against the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7th.