Browns Reporter Explains Viral Moment With Shedeur Sanders After Preseason Debut
Shedeur Sanders had a nice NFL debut in the Browns first preseason game on Friday night. After the game, he was caught on camera having a brief interaction with ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi. Sanders accused Grossi of always being negative about him, but the two both left the brief interaction laughing.
Grossi called into ESPN Cleveland on Monday morning to share his side of the story. Grossi said that he was the one who initiated the conversation, but unfortunately, he doesn't remember exactly what he said to lighten the mood.
"We're both laughing at the end," said Grossi. "Now somebody asked me what did I say to make him laugh, and to be honest I'm trying to recollect that. I know, he started saying ‘Why do you hate me?’ and my response to him was listen I do say positive things. I've written positive things about you, and I said listen this is your big night. I mean congrats you had a big night. So I don't know what precipitated the laughter. I can't recall. But that's where it ended."
With the air cleared between the two there is now complete harmony between the Cleveland media and the Browns' quarterback room.