Browns Reporter Zinged Bill Belichick With Brutal One-Liner During Award Speech

Mary Kay Cabot came prepared with this punchline.

Blake Silverman

Mary Kay Cabot referenced Bill Belichick in her acceptance speech for the Bill Nunn Memorial Award
Mary Kay Cabot referenced Bill Belichick in her acceptance speech for the Bill Nunn Memorial Award / Screengrab via Cleveland.com
Longtime Cleveland Browns and NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot tipped her cap to the first Browns coach she ever covered while accepting the Bill Nunn Memorial Award from the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) Friday night.

Cabot was lucky enough to have legendary New England Patriots coach and new North Carolina Tar Heels head man Bill Belichick at the helm in her early days on the Browns beat. She noted that Belichick certainly gave her a hard time if he didn't agree with her published words or took exception to one of her questions. She couldn't help but end her Belichick anecdotes with the perfect zinger for the 73-year-old coach.

"Now, I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time," Cabot said in her acceptance speech Friday. "I was 28 at the time and he just couldn't relate to a woman that old."

Belichick has received plenty of flak for his personal life surrounding his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, especially as he's taken over UNC's football program.

The Bill Nunn Memorial Award is presented by the PFWA annually to a reporter for their long and distinguished contribution to pro football through their coverage.

After the many shouting matches Cabot said she had with Belichick when he led the Browns 1991 to '95, she came up with the perfect line to remember her early tenure covering the team.

