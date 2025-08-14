Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Won’t Be Charged in Domestic Violence Case
Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will not be formally charged after being arrested last month in Fort Lauderdale on charges of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence, according to Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater. At this time, prosecutors decided to not move forward with the case.
Slater reported that the case was declined due to various factors, including "late reporting of the alleged incident to police, no surveillance video and no independent witnesses."
However, the Browns and the NFL are both investigating the situation on their own accords, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported, and those investigations may still be ongoing.
Judkins has not officially signed his rookie contract and he hasn't practiced with the team since minicamp. It's unclear what this update means for his future on the Browns and in the NFL. For starters, he would need to sign his rookie contract.
Judkins was drafted with the fourth pick of the second round in April. He's coming out of Ohio State, where he won a championship earlier this year.