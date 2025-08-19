Browns Rookie WR Isaiah Bond Addresses Media for the First Time
Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond addressed the media Tuesday in his first press conference since signing with the team.
Bond joined the Browns last week after his sexual assault charges were dropped. The Texas product faces no further criminal charges stemming from his arrest in April over sexual assault allegations.
On Tuesday, Bond gave his opening statement to the press in Cleveland:
"I'm very excited to be a Cleveland Brown. I've been playing football since 6, and I know it's a great privilege to play in the NFL, and I am very, very grateful for that. I know there are going to be questions about the allegations, but my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into details. Since Day 1 I proclaimed my innocence, and I stand here today in that same way."
Bond said he was aiming to get ready in time to make his debut in the Browns' home preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday.
When asked how he planned to get up to speed, Bond said, "I've been told in the past I'm a very, very quick learner. ... Just learning the offense, getting around the guys and getting extra time with the coaches, getting with my teammates, so it shouldn't take that long."
Bond was a widely projected Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but he went undrafted following his arrest. He recorded 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns for Texas in 2024.