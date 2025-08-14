Isaiah Bond Announces Signing With Browns After No Bill in Sexual Assault Case
Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced on social media that he is signing with the Cleveland Browns.
Bond, an undrafted free agent out of Texas, was no-billed on sexual assault charges on Thursday, and faces no further criminal charges stemming from allegations made against him in April. After the resolution to his case, he says he is getting an opportunity with the Browns.
"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Bond said. "Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live my childhood dream."
Bond went on to say in his statement that he will not discuss the details of his case at the advice of counsel, but maintained his innocence.
Bond caught 99 passes in three seasons at the college level with Alabama and Texas for 1,428 yards and 10 scores.