Browns HC Says Shedeur Sanders Will Start Next Preseason Game Under One Condition
The Browns are set to take on the Eagles in the second week of the 2025 NFL preseason. On Wednesday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update as to who might be starting under center for the Browns amidst a fierce training camp quarterback competition.
Speaking to media ahead of joint practice with Philadelphia, Stefanski said Shedeur Sanders is in line to start his second straight preseason game— if Dillon Gabriel and/or Kenny Pickett's hamstring injuries prevent them from playing.
“Yeah, I guess if those guys could not play, yes, and we’re working through that," Stefanski said when asked if Sanders would start under the condition neither Pickett nor Gabriel are able to suit up. “We were always going to play our young guys a lot in these games, so we’ll see how it shakes out here over the next couple of days."
It makes sense since Joe Flacco is a longtime NFL veteran as well as the presumptive starter; that combination of traits usually leads to extremely limited, if any, preseason playing time. The team still has Tyler Huntley on the roster too but he is a known quantity who will take the snaps only if health demands it. Otherwise Cleveland, as Stefanski stated, will be seeing what the young guys have in store.
A lot can change in a few days but Sanders seems set to take plenty of snaps, regardless of whether he'll be starting or not.