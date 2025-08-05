SI

Shedeur Sanders Set to Start Browns Preseason Opener

The 2025 fifth-round pick will make his NFL debut on Friday night.

We'll get an extended look at Shedeur Sanders on Friday night.
We'll get an extended look at Shedeur Sanders on Friday night. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL world is set to get an extended look at quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Friday night.

According to cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders will start the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener on Friday against the Carolina Panthers. The decision comes, in part, due to fellow signal callers Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel dealing with injuries.

Sanders, 23, was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round (No.144) in the 2025 NFL draft and has been buried on the depth chart by Pickett, Gabriel, and veteran Joe Flacco. He's yet to see first team reps throughout training camp, which is why he hasn't invited his father—University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders—to attend practice in Berea this summer.

Perhaps Coach Prime will now get the invite this weekend. Friday night's game between the Browns and Panthers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST from Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

