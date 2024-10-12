Browns Star Running Back Nick Chubb to Make Season Debut in Week 7 vs. Bengals
After returning to practice last week for the Cleveland Browns, star running back Nick Chubb has set his return date from his devastating knee injury.
Chubb will make his season debut on Sunday, Oct. 20 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be Chubb's first game action since tearing multiple ligaments in his knee in Week 2 of the 2023 season during a nationally televised game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chubb's return to the lineup will be welcomed for the Browns offense, which has really struggled this season amid a 1-4 start.
If Chubb is healthy, he's proven to be a difference maker. In 2022, he rushed for a career high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Cleveland will look to steady the ship on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in their final game before Chubb's projected return. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.