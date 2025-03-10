SI

Browns Trade for QB Kenny Pickett to Give Team Starting QB Option in 2025

The Browns have acquired a potential quarterback option for the 2025 season.

The Cleveland Browns have traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.
The Cleveland Browns have traded QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for quarterback Kenny Pickett, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pickett, a former starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, now has the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland in 2025, as veteran Deshaun Watson is expected to be out for most (if not all) of next season with a torn Achilles.

The three-year veteran played in five games last season as he served in a backup role to Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts. In the two years prior, he started in 24 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has completed 62.4% of his passes in his career for 4,765 yards and 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

