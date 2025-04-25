SI

Browns Trading Out of Travis Hunter Pick Had NFL Fans Making Lots of Jokes

Kristen Wong

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Hunter has a new NFL home—and no, it's not with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns made a draft day deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to trade down from their original No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, thus giving the Jags the opportunity to select the Colorado two-way phenom. As part of the swap, Cleveland received the No. 5 pick, No. 36 pick (second-round), No. 126 pick (fourth-round), and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Browns clearly got an impressive draft haul in return for Hunter and may very well find success rebuilding their franchise with their newly acquired picks. But, it came at the cost of ceding the rights to a truly generational talent in Hunter. Not to mention, Browns general manager Andrew Berry arguably hasn't made the best decisions in recent years between shipping out Baker Mayfield and paying ridiculous money for Deshaun Watson.

Whether the Browns will regret their trade in the 2025 NFL draft remains to be seen, but their fans are certainly going through it after a whirlwind of a first round.

Many in the NFL world weren't too fond of the Browns' decision and thought they fumbled the bag on Hunter:

The Browns ended up taking Michigan DT Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick.

