Browns Wish Nick Chubb Well in Statement, Say He'll Join Team Ring of Honor
While expected, running back Nick Chubb leaving the Cleveland Browns for the Houston Texans Monday was a bummer for Browns fans. The 29-year-old was a cornerstone of Cleveland's modest success earlier this decade—its most successful period since the team's 1999 return.
Following Chubb's departure, the Browns sent Chubb well wishes in a statement from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
"We want to take this opportunity to thank Nick Chubb for all he's done for the Cleveland Browns," the Haslams said. "For the last seven years, Nick gave everything he had to our fans, this organization and this city. He always represented our team as the consummate professional and in a manner that showed his passion and love for the game of football."
The Haslams concluded their statement by vowing to induct Chubb into the team's Ring of Honor. He'd be the fourth Cleveland back so honored, joining fullback Jim Brown, running back Leroy Kelly and flanker, halfback and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell.
Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler since his 2018 debut, ranks in the top five in franchise history in rushing yards (third), rushing touchdowns (third), and yards per game (second).