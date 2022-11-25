Who Steps up for the Browns Against the Buccaneers?

Cleveland Browns need to put the fourth win on the record book this season. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town it won't be easy but it is doable.

Cleveland Browns sending Jacoby Brissett off with a win in his last scheduled start would be huge on multiple fronts. But that is easier said than done and it's still a very talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers team coming to town in week 12.

We're going to take a look at the players the Browns need to play well to pull off the upset against the Buccaneers.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has done his job plus some this year for the Browns, they couldn't as for much more. The 11-8 touchdown to interception ratio is a positive for the veteran quarterback, as is his 64 percent completion percentage. Playing well in his final game could help him out in free agency, many believe he's shown enough to be a highly sought-after backup, possibly even a bridge opportunity.

Going out with a win while playing well would end the Brissett era on a high note. There is no reason for Cleveland to pay the backup once Watson is on the field for the long haul, meaning next season and beyond.

Myles Garrett

Garrett had a sack last season to bring his total on the season to 8.5. Garrett has missed a game and wasn't 100% for a couple, but he's still perhaps the most talented pass rusher in the league. Garrett has been vocal about what he expects from those around him, and what the defense needs to be. Leading by example is the key to any great leader, Garrett doing that can only be a boost to this struggling defense.

Tom Brady has only been sacked 14 times through 10 games. Garrett and co will need to generate pressure and try to get after Brady in this one.

Martin Emerson Jr.

This season the third-round draft pick has excelled past expectations. Emerson is the team's highest-graded corner this season and has looked the part of a nice boundary corner. With Emerson's length, his coverage against the talented Buccaneers will be a key point. Brady has picked on rookie corners throughout his career, but there is no reason to think Emerson won't hold his own.

Denzel Ward may draw the matchup with Mike Evans, though Emerson's length would be an appealing way to go with Evans. Simply put, this isn't the game that the cornerbacks can play down in.

