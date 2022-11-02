Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half

General manager Andrew Berry hopes the Bengals game is what the Browns can be this year. He talked on defensive improvements and more.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to the media on Wednesday following the trade deadline, which the Browns were not active in. Despite the win, Berry admitted it didn’t whither the Browns’ plans at the deadline.

Berry did say that the Browns were close to acquiring a player, but that it did not come to fruition because the two sides couldn’t agree on compensation. It sounds as if the Browns were trading a draft pick for a player.

Following the win over the Bengals, Berry is hoping that it can spring the team into a better second half following the bye week. Cleveland has a rough stretch coming up — but if the defense plays to the strength they have recently — they’ll hang around.

“Every team has talent, but we have to be more consistent. … It’s about playing complementary football,” Berry said.

For much of the season, the Browns have blown coverage assignments, failed to stop the run, and allowed a ton of yards. The last two weeks against the Baltimore Ravens and Bengals it’s been different. Berry gave defensive coordinator Joe Woods and his staff credit for the recent success, though there has to be consistency.

“It's no secret our defensive philosophy is more predicated on speed than size. There is just different philosophies on how to do it. Less about how you do it and more about do you do it well and how you do the details,” Berry explained.

Going forward the plan for the Browns is to continue taking it a week at a time. The word that Berry emphasized is clean. He wants the team to play cleaner overall, that means special teams too.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

