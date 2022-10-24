Skip to main content

Report: Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Cleveland Browns are listening on offers for Greedy Williams, according to a report.

Cleveland Browns could be gearing up to move a player at a position they have some depth at. According to a report, the Browns are listening to offers on cornerback Greedy Williams.

Williams has played in two games this season after missing the first five with a hamstring injury. The former LSU Tiger has had a rough stretch of injuries throughout his four-year career, but looks the part of an NFL player when he’s out there.

Since returning from injury, Willams has played in 38% of the defensive snaps. He has four tackles in two games. Last year was Williams’ best year to date, he played in 16 games and registered two interceptions.

The emergence of Martin Emerson Jr. certainly makes Williams expendable. A cornerback group of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Emerson leading things is a pretty good one when they’re playing at their best. It will be interesting to see if the Browns make any moves prior to the trade deadline.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic

Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today

Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

E573E1B2-EC53-4863-B3FC-9C1FCD3244C1
News

Cleveland Browns Lose LB Jacob Phillips for Season, Updates on David Njoku and Denzel Ward

By Brandon Little
35ECBC7E-8663-4D75-B269-802E8C9D48A5
News

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

By Staff Report
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) fumbles during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

By Pete Smith
9028380F-0ECE-4AD5-8997-C5406E915E14
News

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

By Brandon Little
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) blocks Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) fourth quarter field goal at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens

By Pete Smith
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs after the catch during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns TE David Njoku Ruled Out with Ankle Injury

By Pete Smith
73095DAF-8484-4034-BFC4-70F2268418F7
News

Browns Anthony Schwartz a Healthy Scratch Against Ravens

By Brandon Little
4C7E7A7A-DB05-440E-9D88-749B08B9AD0F
News

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

By Brandon Little