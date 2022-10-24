Cleveland Browns could be gearing up to move a player at a position they have some depth at. According to a report, the Browns are listening to offers on cornerback Greedy Williams.

Williams has played in two games this season after missing the first five with a hamstring injury. The former LSU Tiger has had a rough stretch of injuries throughout his four-year career, but looks the part of an NFL player when he’s out there.

Since returning from injury, Willams has played in 38% of the defensive snaps. He has four tackles in two games. Last year was Williams’ best year to date, he played in 16 games and registered two interceptions.

The emergence of Martin Emerson Jr. certainly makes Williams expendable. A cornerback group of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Emerson leading things is a pretty good one when they’re playing at their best. It will be interesting to see if the Browns make any moves prior to the trade deadline.

