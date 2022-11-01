Skip to main content

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game

The Miami Dolphins have acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, who the Cleveland Browns will soon see.

Cleveland Browns will soon have to game plan for an unexpected pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins made a big-time trade just before the NFL's 4 p.m. trade deadline for Denver Broncos’ pass rusher Bradley Chubb, first reported by ESPN.

Following the week 9 bye week, the Browns will face off with the Dolphins in Miami. Miami traded running back Chase Edmonds, a first and fourth-round draft pick for Chubb, and a fifth-rounder from Denver.

Chubb has been a good defensive end in the NFL when healthy. His best year was as a rookie in 2017, when he recorded 12 sacks. This year Chubb has 5.5 sacks in eight starts, equal to a nice start.

Cleveland will be sharing the field with Chubb and the Dolphins on Nov. 13, after the bye week where the Browns can focus on getting healthy.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerbacks Greg Newsome II (20) and Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrate during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Despite Injuries, Browns Defense Playing with Increased Confidence

By Pete Smith
EF05D5DB-C4A7-460C-8FD2-10E9685BA2D9
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns

By Brandon Little
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

By Pete Smith
13C28F73-AF91-457E-9E65-5CACDF7AB5B5
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

By Brandon Little
A9B8A6E8-0185-48C9-A989-26FDCD01D06C
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game

By Brandon Little
972FB138-5B62-4DAF-9CEE-B8D047D2FF5F
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football

By Brandon Little
CA7247D6-677C-45B6-8B73-ADB4AE6C2964
Three Keys for the Browns to get Back on Track Against the Bengals

By Brandon Little
93BF454B-58C2-4D60-919B-58E10572B2EC
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals

By Brandon Little