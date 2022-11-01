Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game

The Miami Dolphins have acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, who the Cleveland Browns will soon see.

Cleveland Browns will soon have to game plan for an unexpected pass rusher. The Miami Dolphins made a big-time trade just before the NFL's 4 p.m. trade deadline for Denver Broncos’ pass rusher Bradley Chubb, first reported by ESPN.

Following the week 9 bye week, the Browns will face off with the Dolphins in Miami. Miami traded running back Chase Edmonds, a first and fourth-round draft pick for Chubb, and a fifth-rounder from Denver.

Chubb has been a good defensive end in the NFL when healthy. His best year was as a rookie in 2017, when he recorded 12 sacks. This year Chubb has 5.5 sacks in eight starts, equal to a nice start.

Cleveland will be sharing the field with Chubb and the Dolphins on Nov. 13, after the bye week where the Browns can focus on getting healthy.

