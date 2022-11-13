Browns Myles Garrett: Doesn’t Matter if You’re Ready to run Through a Wall if it’s in Wrong Direction

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett let out some interesting quotes following the team’s disappointment of a loss to Miami.

Cleveland Browns defense let them down badly in the 39-17 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Miami was able to do what it wanted through the air and on the ground. Star defensive end Myles Garrett had some interesting comments following the disappointing loss.

“(It) doesn't matter if you're ready to run through a wall if it's in the wrong direction,” Garrett said following the loss. There is no way to know what Garrett is exactly talking about, but in this context, it seems like he’s talking about the preparation of the team.

Cleveland is now 3-6 on the season — the season isn’t over technically — but that feeling is in the air

“We have to win the next two games. First, we have to win against the Bills and then we'll get on to the next one. But if we're looking to the future we'll have to win both of them."

Two tough games remain for the Browns until they get their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson back. It’s going to take a complete 360 of performance from today to knock off either team. After today’s loss, there is no sign that Cleveland is ready for that.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun... Watson

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns

Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70