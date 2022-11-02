Skip to main content

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns general manager Gabe an update on Deshaun Watson, who has been back around the team.

The Cleveland Browns have three games left that they will not have quarterback Deshaun Watson active. Watson has been back around the team and general manager Andrew Berry was able to give an update on him.

“Deshaun, it's been great having him back in the building. He's been focused on working on himself, (and) stayed in great shape. (He’s) Done everything that's asked of him,” Berry said.

In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett has handled his duties very well. Berry approves of his performance to this point.

“Jacoby has been everything we hoped he would be when we signed him.”

The Browns’ general manager said that he expects Watson will be good to go for his first start with the team on Dec. 4 in Houston.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks

Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback

Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson

Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York

Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku

Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited

Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

2D977BCB-5E9A-47AD-B4EB-F631A8C1F91D
News

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of Browns Game

By Brandon Little
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerbacks Greg Newsome II (20) and Martin Emerson Jr. (23) celebrate during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Despite Injuries, Browns Defense Playing with Increased Confidence

By Pete Smith
EF05D5DB-C4A7-460C-8FD2-10E9685BA2D9
News

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns

By Brandon Little
Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

By Pete Smith
13C28F73-AF91-457E-9E65-5CACDF7AB5B5
News

Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

By Brandon Little
A9B8A6E8-0185-48C9-A989-26FDCD01D06C
News

Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game

By Brandon Little
972FB138-5B62-4DAF-9CEE-B8D047D2FF5F
News

Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football

By Brandon Little
CA7247D6-677C-45B6-8B73-ADB4AE6C2964
News

Three Keys for the Browns to get Back on Track Against the Bengals

By Brandon Little