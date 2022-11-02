Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns general manager Gabe an update on Deshaun Watson, who has been back around the team.

The Cleveland Browns have three games left that they will not have quarterback Deshaun Watson active. Watson has been back around the team and general manager Andrew Berry was able to give an update on him.

“Deshaun, it's been great having him back in the building. He's been focused on working on himself, (and) stayed in great shape. (He’s) Done everything that's asked of him,” Berry said.

In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett has handled his duties very well. Berry approves of his performance to this point.

“Jacoby has been everything we hoped he would be when we signed him.”

The Browns’ general manager said that he expects Watson will be good to go for his first start with the team on Dec. 4 in Houston.

