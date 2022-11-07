Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along With Other Roster Moves
Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves on Monday morning. The team announced they designated a return from injured reserve on running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich.
Additionally, the Browns signed Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.
Ford and Winovich will both be back within 21 days now, perhaps the Browns will move quickly and make them active for the Miami Dolphins game.
A path to playing time for Ford seems scarce outside of return attempts, the only spot he’s played this season. With Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson still backing up Nick Chubb, time at running back is not much of an option unless the Browns change things up.
Winovich will add some edge help, which will be appreciated. The Browns have had to rely on rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas a ton as depth, this will help with some of that. Winovich has only played in two games this season after coming over from New England.
Cleveland is gearing up for a tough stretch of games, any help back on the health side would only be a benefit.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor
Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half
Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson
Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game
Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns
Read More
Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever
What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?
Browns Digest Week 8 Staff Picks
Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns
SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment
John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation
Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson
Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York
Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited