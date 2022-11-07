Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along With Other Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns are set to get their rookie running back back on the sideline, as well as defensive line help.

Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves on Monday morning. The team announced they designated a return from injured reserve on running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich.

Additionally, the Browns signed Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

Ford and Winovich will both be back within 21 days now, perhaps the Browns will move quickly and make them active for the Miami Dolphins game.

A path to playing time for Ford seems scarce outside of return attempts, the only spot he’s played this season. With Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson still backing up Nick Chubb, time at running back is not much of an option unless the Browns change things up.

Winovich will add some edge help, which will be appreciated. The Browns have had to rely on rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas a ton as depth, this will help with some of that. Winovich has only played in two games this season after coming over from New England.

Cleveland is gearing up for a tough stretch of games, any help back on the health side would only be a benefit.

