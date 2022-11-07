Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns look to be getting healthy following their week off. Wyatt Teller and cornerback Denzel Ward were both back on the practice field in Berea on Monday.
This most notably means that Ward is out of the concussion protocol, one that forced him to miss three games. Having Ward back on the field against Miami in week 10 will be key. The Dolphins bring a speedy receiver room that the Browns are going to have to try to find a way to defend.
Teller missed the last couple of games with a leg injury, but could very well return following the bye week. There is no injury report until Wednesday, but having both players back on the field is a positive step forward.
