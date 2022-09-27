Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
The Cleveland Browns very well could be matching up with a familiar face in week 6 this season. Mac Jones is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a severe ankle sprain, according to Adam Schefter. Brian Hoyer is the New England Patriots' backup quarterback
Hoyer had his spot in the Cleveland quarterback carousel in 2013 and 2014. Throughout two seasons, Hoyer went 10-6 as a starter with a 17-16 touchdown to interception ratio.
Over the course of his 14-year career, Hoyer has played for seven teams. The longest has come with the Patriots, seven years over three separate stints.
Jones was a Pro Bowl quarterback as a rookie, but things were tough sledding in week 3 when he was injured against the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions in the Patriots' loss.
There is nothing for sure yet, but it looks like it very well could be Hoyer against Jacoby Brissett in week 6.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
