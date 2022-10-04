Browns CB Greedy Williams Eligible to Return Against Chargers

The Cleveland Browns could get some help back on defense when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

When they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns could have some help back on defense. Cornerback Greedy Williams is eligible to return from the injured reserve after being on the list for four games.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury before the season opener against the Carolina Panthers and has been sidelined since. The former LSU standout revealed recently that he is on schedule and planned to be back against the Chargers, just a couple of weeks ago.

Cleveland’s defense has struggled to start the season, so any help back would largely be welcomed. To start the season, Pro Football Focus has Martin Emerson Jr. as the best-graded defensive back on the team.

To this point, this season, Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward have not been the same players as last year, though Ward showed signs of bouncing back against the Falcons.

Williams had his best season as a pro in 2021 after missing all off 2020. The hope is that he can pick up where he left off. The depth will certainly help the team late in games.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

