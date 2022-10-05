Browns Expected to Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

Cleveland Browns are expected to sign some extra help on the offensive side of the ball. The team is going to sign tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to a report.

Brown has played in three games with the Houston Texans this season and has caught seven passes for 72 yards. No stranger to Cleveland, Brown spent the 2019 season with the Browns and started six games. The 28-year-old tight end caught just two passes that year.

Notably, Brown has experience playing with Deshaun Watson in 2020, when he recorded 163 receiving yards. Brown likely takes Miller Forristall’s spot if the Browns plan to use just three tight ends. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant are both off to fine starts in 2022.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

