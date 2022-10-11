Cleveland Browns have a problem in the middle of the defense, no secret there. The Browns have signed a defensive tackle who could help out.

Cleveland Browns are at a point at defensive tackle where they just have to at least try some other bodies at the position. To this point the position group is at the bottom of the league following 238 rushing yards given up against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a problem far before then. The team has signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad, Browns Digest can confirm.

Davison is on the practice squad now, but very well could see the field right away. Davison has played in the NFL for eight seasons after being a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. While in the NFL, Davison has made 86 starts between the Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Last season, Davison made 11 starts for the Falcons.

At 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, Davison has the size you are looking for in the middle. Throughout his career, Davison has made 216 tackles, five sacks, and 18 tackles for loss.

With how the group of Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, and Perrion Winfrey have played — the Browns had to bring in some help.

