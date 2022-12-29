Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to get First Career Start on Thursday Night Football

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to make his first career start tonight with the Tennessee Titans.

In a new development, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs is set to get his first career start on Thursday Night Football tonight. According to a report, Dobbs is getting the start in place of rookie Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight in a game on Amazon Prime. The Cowboys are -13.5 point favorites over the Titans, a lot of that will have to do with the backup quarterback.

Dobbs was a standout at Tennessee before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round in the 2017 NFL Draft. Dobbs has appeared in six games in his career but hasn't started one until this point.

For the majority of this season, until he was cut when Deshaun Watson returned, Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett. Dobbs earned that role when he made some plays in the preseason.

As smart as they come, this is a nice thing for Dobbs who is finally getting his shot at an NFL start.

https://youtu.be/Jg5kSntbhWg

