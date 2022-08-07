Two days of sitting out of team drills have left running back Kareem Hunt asking for a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Hunt requested a trade from the Browns, and the trade has already been answered, per a report.

Cleveland has told the Ohio native ‘no’ according to the original report. Hunt is in the last year of a two-year deal he had with the club, he is set to make $6.25 million this season. Hunt will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Hunt likely wants to maximize his value. The position of running back doesn’t have a real long shelf life, so he wants to have some guaranteed money in the future. Right now just this season is on the books.

Players have requested trades from the Browns in the past, and they have figured a way to work it out. Tight end David Njoku once did, but now he has a new deal with the team.

Browns don’t have to give in to the fact they have some other talented backs on the roster, that could help out in the future if Hunt is gone. The payday for Hunt doesn’t likely come in Cleveland, so it could be one last go around for him in Northeast Ohio.

D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford are two backs on the team that could take over touches if Hunt was to be out of the picture. As training camp moves on it will be interesting to see what happens. Perhaps the Browns give in and get something for Hunt while they can.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Kareem Hunt in Partial Holdout, Wants New Contract

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one... Reason

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson