Cleveland Browns may have some contract issues on their hands. Running back Kareem Hunt is a bit disgruntled with not having a new deal, and is in a partial holdout, per a report.

Hunt did not participate in team drills for the second straight deal, something that may be the new normal until he gets a new deal, or trade. The Ohio native is working in individual drills during training camp, just none as a whole group.

In 2019, Hunt joined the Browns after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs after some off-the-field issues. Hunt signed a two-year deal with the Browns in 2020 that is rather team-friendly. This season Hunt is going to make $6.2 million with the Browns and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Hunt is technically a backup for the Browns — but a valuable one — one that would start on many teams across the NFL. This looks like an athlete who wants to have more guaranteed money past one season, which you can not blame them for doing in a violent game like football.

All signs point toward Hunt wanting to stay in Cleveland, as long as the two sides can strike a deal. Otherwise, Hunt could be on his way out, via trade. D’Ernest Johnson has backup running back qualities he has proven to the Browns before. Plus, the team is high on rookie running back Jerome Ford.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

