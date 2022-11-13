Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins

Cleveland Browns fell in week 10 in embarrassing fashion to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came away with a 39-17 slaughtering of the Browns.

Cleveland Browns had no answer for the Miami Dolphins throughout the 39-17 loss on the road. Cleveland was beaten in every facet of the game and it showed up on the scoreboard.

Now, through nine games, the Browns have doubled the number of losses as wins. Sitting at 3-6, the schedule gets only tougher with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers waiting for their chance to down the Browns.

Cleveland continues to operate with no NFL-caliber defensive tackles

Coming into the game, Miami was 29th in the league in rushing yards a game. It was only right that the Browns would make them look like the best running team in the NFL. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson were often five yards up the field before they were touched, and Cleveland was manhandled in the trenches.

Miami racked up a total of 189 rushing yards, much higher than the 90 yards on the ground they averaged coming in.

This is nothing new. General manager Andrew Berry constructed the roster like this, and he can see what he has out there. Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott provided no push in the middle, the depth behind them did a bit of the same.

The dysfunction in the offense

Through three quarters the Cleveland Browns were led in rushing by Nick Chubb with 28 rushing yards, next was Jacoby Brissett with 20 yards on the ground. In that time, the Browns were able to put just 10 points on the board, trailing by 20 going into the fourth.

Cleveland failed to run a successful offense for the majority of the game. They had no answer once the Dolphins took the run away, which started at the beginning of this one. It was a clear point for Miami to make.

This should improve with a better quarterback leading the offense, but that doesn’t make it any less inexcusable. Cleveland did not give itself a chance from the very start.

Giving possessions away early hurt

The Browns made multiple huge mistakes against the Dolphins, one of them being gifted extra possessions. A Nick Chubb fumble in the second quarter turned it over to Miami, this resulted in the Dolphins going down and taking a 10-7 lead.

Adding to the damage in the first half, the Browns turned it over on downs early in the second quarter. With as dangerous as the Dolphins' offense can be, gifting them extra possessions is only a recipe for disaster.

These turnovers in the first half had a part in the offense never finding its way.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun... Watson

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft

Dolphins Offense a Difficult Test, One this Young Browns Defense Should Want

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller Back at Practice for Cleveland Browns

Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along... With Other Roster Moves

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Siaki Ika, DT Baylor

Browns Finished 1-3 in October; Why They Should be Optimistic

Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into... Second Half

Browns GM Andrew Berry Gives Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Dolphins Make Big Time Trade for Bradley Chubb two Weeks Ahead of... Browns Game

Browns Haunt Bengals in Halloween Matchup

Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against... Browns

Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever

What Should the Browns Want in a Head Coach?

Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything

Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns

SelfInflicted Wounds Against Ravens

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70